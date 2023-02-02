Music, Food, and Fun at Front Beach Fest

Front Beach Fest returns to the Isle of Palms on Saturday, March 4 from 12:00-4:00pm. The City of Isle of Palms invites people of all ages for a day of dancing, eating, and fun on Ocean Boulevard. This free event will feature music from The Shem Creek Boogie Band along with the Ocean Drive Party Band. The afternoon includes handmade arts and crafts from over 40 local vendors while island restaurants and other local food vendors fill the street, offering their favorite dishes. Children can enjoy the rock-climbing wall, face painting, spin art and much more exciting entertainment. For more information, please go to the website at www.iop.net or call the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 843-886-8294.

