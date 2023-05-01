New Date! “In Conversation with Mary Alice Monroe” featuring Elizabeth Berg

× Expand Berg Luncheon_May 25_square - 1

We have a new date! Wild Dunes Resort is proud to welcome New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Berg as the featured guest of "In Conversation with Mary Alice Monroe", a seasonal literary series exclusive to Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

Join Monroe and Berg for this special event Thursday, May 25th, 11:30 a.m. at Indigo Room & Rooftop, in the Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort for a luncheon and author talk featuring Berg's brand-new novel, Earth's the Right Place for Love. This is the rescheduled date from March 29th.

There are two tiers of tickets offered:

VIP tickets are $60 per person and include a signed hardcover of the featured book, a delicious lunch with dessert and beverages, plus prime seating at the front row tables closest to the authors.

General admission tickets are $35 and include a delicious lunch with dessert and beverages, plus a $5 book coupon that can be used at the on-site bookstore.

All guests can shop at the on-site bookstore offered by local independent bookseller Buxton Books. Guests will have time to meet the authors and get books personalized.

Seating is limited. Register online to reserve your seat. There’s an option to reserve an 8-seat table or 10-seat table for your book club or friends.

If you have questions, contact: clubline@wilddunes.com

Featured Book: This beautiful new novel by the beloved author of Open House and Talk Before Sleep tells the story of two young people growing up in Mason, Missouri, and how Arthur Moses, a shy young man, becomes the wise and compassionate person readers loved in The Story of Arthur Truluv.

About Elizabeth Berg: Elizabeth Berg is the author of many bestselling novels, including The Story of Arthur Truluv, Open House (an Oprah’s Book Club selection), Talk Before Sleep, and The Year of Pleasures. Berg’s work has been published in thirty countries, and three of her novels have been turned into television movies, and one has been adapted into sold-out stage performances in Chicago and Indianapolis. She is the founder of Writing Matters, a quality reading series dedicated to serving the author, audience, and community. She teaches one-day writing workshops and is a popular speaker at venues around the country.