"Outer Banks" is Searching for Extras in Charleston to Cast in Season 4

Filming for Season 4 of the popular series "Outer Banks" has commenced in Charleston, South Carolina. The casting agency, Kimmie Stewart Casting, recently posted on Facebook, inviting individuals to apply as extras this week.

The show, which streams on Netflix, is seeking extras to fill specific roles. Selected individuals will receive a guaranteed payment of $88, with overtime pay provided for work exceeding eight hours. To ensure appropriate attire, extras are required to refer to the costume blog for outfit instructions.

Applicants must submit the following details to stewartcastingbg@gmail.com:

Full Name

Age

Height/Weight

Shirt Size

Pant Size

Shoe Size

Any visible tattoos or piercings

Two recent photographs

City and State of residence

Phone number

Color, make, and model of the vehicle they will be driving to the set

The subject line of the email should specify the role being applied for

Confirmation of availability in Charleston on the required dates

Here are the roles available on specific dates:

Tuesday, June 13:

Heyward Family Adult

Seeking Black American individuals, all genders, ages 21 and above

Heyward Family Child

Seeking Black American individuals, all genders, ages 8 to 17

It is essential to have an accompanying adult who can participate in the scene if applying as a child. Submit both the child and adult details in the same email.

Family Friend

All genders and ethnicities, ages 8 to 17 or 21 and above

Wednesday, June 14:

Auction Attendee

All genders and ethnicities, ages 30 and above

Ensure timely submission of the required information and availability in Charleston on the specified dates.