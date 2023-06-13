"Outer Banks" is Searching for Extras in Charleston to Cast in Season 4

Filming for Season 4 of the popular series "Outer Banks" has commenced in Charleston, South Carolina. The casting agency, Kimmie Stewart Casting, recently posted on Facebook, inviting individuals to apply as extras this week.
The show, which streams on Netflix, is seeking extras to fill specific roles. Selected individuals will receive a guaranteed payment of $88, with overtime pay provided for work exceeding eight hours. To ensure appropriate attire, extras are required to refer to the costume blog for outfit instructions.
Applicants must submit the following details to stewartcastingbg@gmail.com:
- Full Name
- Age
- Height/Weight
- Shirt Size
- Pant Size
- Shoe Size
- Any visible tattoos or piercings
- Two recent photographs
- City and State of residence
- Phone number
- Color, make, and model of the vehicle they will be driving to the set
- The subject line of the email should specify the role being applied for
- Confirmation of availability in Charleston on the required dates
Here are the roles available on specific dates:
Tuesday, June 13:
Heyward Family Adult
- Seeking Black American individuals, all genders, ages 21 and above
- Heyward Family Child
- Seeking Black American individuals, all genders, ages 8 to 17
- It is essential to have an accompanying adult who can participate in the scene if applying as a child. Submit both the child and adult details in the same email.
- Family Friend
- All genders and ethnicities, ages 8 to 17 or 21 and above
Wednesday, June 14:
Auction Attendee
- All genders and ethnicities, ages 30 and above
Ensure timely submission of the required information and availability in Charleston on the specified dates.