Parenting Made Simple: The 'Let, Lift, & Listen' Way

hats throughout her life, from being a parent, a sister, and a wife, to pursuing a variety of careers that have shaped her journey to the present. Now, she's proudly adding "author" to her extensive life experiences. "Let, Lift, Listen" is a collection of seasoned parenting guidance, enriched by decades of wisdom and real-life testimonials. As a PCI Certified Parent Coach, Donavan has positively impacted over 500 parents, honing a framework that has brought significant success to hundreds of families.

Originally from Wisconsin, Donavan has called Isle of Palms her home for the past 34 years. In addition to raising children, she has been deeply involved in the local schools. When she's not working and contributing to the community, you can find her kiteboarding with her family off Breach Inlet. Her career as a Parent Coach took root on Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island, fueled by her deep affection and appreciation for the local area.

Reflecting on the origin of her parent coaching career, she recalls being coached herself. She shares, "My coach asked me, 'What is the one thing you loved about every one of your jobs starting from high school?' And as I reviewed them all, it always came back to family; no matter the role, my focus was on the families involved," Donavan explained.

Notably, Donavan served as a youth pastor, balancing her own parenthood with guiding the church's youth. Many of the church's teenagers saw her as a parental figure, and she became a trusted confidant for them. "I had numerous teenagers who felt comfortable discussing how they wished their parents would listen to them," Donavan expressed, noting that parents also approached her with similar concerns. "There was a significant disconnect, and I wanted to bridge the gap and bring them closer."

After her time in the church, she pursued a career in real estate and joined a thriving practice. Even then, her focus remained on families. "As I got to know these parents and children and their situations, I didn't even mind if they didn't buy a house. If I thought it would create more stress in their family life, I would actually dissuade them," Donavan recounted. Even if this didn't result in a sale, her commitment to putting clients first made her a top producer. She added, "When you're that transparent with someone, they may not buy a house, but they'll tell 10 people, 'You have to speak with Christine because she's straightforward. She cares more about you than making a profit.'"

As her life's purpose of assisting families crystalized, she returned to school to become certified by the Parent Coaching Institute at Seattle Pacific University. She also obtained certification as a Love and Logic Instructor and a Collaborative Divorce Parenting Expert. With additional education and years of hands-on experience reinforcing her credentials, her career as a Parent Coach was firmly established and has thrived ever since.

Now, Donavan intends to share her well-established techniques with parents worldwide through her upcoming book, "Let, Lift, & Listen." The title symbolizes her parenting framework, elaborated on her website as:

"Let": Allowing consequences to be the teacher.

"Lift": Supporting your children with genuine appreciation.

"Listen": Attending to them with open ears, hearts, and minds.

After a comprehensive exploration of these three principles, the book features 40 short stories illustrating the real-life application of the framework in various family situations (with names changed for confidentiality, of course). "There will be laughter, tears, and everything in between," Donavan noted. "It's an emotional journey, but parenting is emotional."

As of October 20th, the book has been made available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and more. Donavan encourages people to check out her website, www.christinecoach.com, for more information.

"It's an exciting time," Donavan exclaimed with enthusiasm. "The book practically wrote itself, and I'm eager to finally share it with the world."

