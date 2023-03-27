Pop-Up: BeachKrew x The Longboard

Who: Longboard & BeachKrew

What: The Longboard is teaming up with loungewear brand, BeachKrew, to bring their line of comfy essentials to Sullivan's Island! BeachKrew is a feel-good, beach-inspired collection of sweatshirts, sweatpants, hats and accessories. Don't miss out on this opportunity to shop some of their fastest-selling colorways and sizes for the beach season ahead! Guests are invited to meet the BeachKrew team, purchase goods from the latest collection and enjoy bites from The Longboard’s menu.

Where: The Longboard (2213-B Middle St, Sullivan's Island)

When: Wednesday, March 29; 4-6 pm

How: The pop-up is open to the public and no reservations are necessary.