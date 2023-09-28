Presentation Planned At Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse

× Expand Solargraph image of Charleston Light.

Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park will host an evening with artist Christian Fiedler October 7 at the Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse.

A meet-and-greet will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. Fiedler will speak about his experience as an artist-in-park and his motivation and inspiration to use solargraphy to artistically capture the lighthouse, which is also known as Charleston Light.

A limited number of folding chairs will be set up for the outdoor event, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets, along with bug spray and a flashlight. Parking is limited to available off-street parking.

Fiedler is an experimental photographer from New Jersey who specializes in hyper-long exposure solar graphs that capture months of time into a single image. The body of work he produced of Charleston Light is part of a larger project, Beacons Through Time, which uses solargraphy of several lighthouses along the East Coast.

Artists have been part of national parks since the 1870s when famed Hudson River painters played a vital role in documenting the majestic landscapes of the West. Today, artists are working in many units of the National Park Service through Artist-in-Residence and Artist-in-Park programs, using their talents to bring the sights and stories of the park to life for the public.

Fiedler is the first artist-in-park hosted by Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park. Information on Artist-in-Residence programs throughout the National Park Service can be found at nps.gov.

