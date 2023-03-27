Isle Of Palms Recreation Department To Host Music In The Park

Music in the Park returns to the Isle of Palms Recreation Department May 6, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs and appetites for an afternoon of good music and good food in the park. There is no cost to attend the event, which features musical performances from local performers Carroll Brown and Green Levels.

Empanada Cuisines will be on-site offering delicious food, while popcorn and Italian ice will be available as well.

If there is inclement weather, all performances will be moved inside the Recreation Center, which is located on 28th Avenue. For more information, visit iop.net or call 843-886-8294.