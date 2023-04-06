Seaside Singers Community Choir Presents Music in the Air

Please join the Seaside Singers Community Choir at 7PM on Monday, May 1st for our spring concert, Music In The Air. The performance, which will be held at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle Street, on Sullivan's Island, is being dedicated to our longtime founding director Cathy Ardrey. Tickets may be obtained from any choir member, at the door on the night of the show, or on our website. The title sponsor for this performance is the John Price Law Firm.

Seaside Singers is a community choir for men and women of all ages. Our mission is to promote high quality choral singing and enhance the cultural life of the local community, which we have done since January 2017.

The choir, which has two 12-week rehearsal seasons a year, Spring and Fall, welcomes new singers to join us for one or both seasons each year. Each season culminates with a public performance. The choir is professionally led by Music Director Brink Norton.

For information about the concert, joining the choir or becoming a sponsor or patron, please check out the Seaside Singers website or email Jan at jankerrigan@comcast.net.