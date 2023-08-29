Seaside Singers Seek Singers

The Seaside Singers was formed in 2017 to fill the need for a community choir East of the Cooper. We started with about 30 singers, but our numbers have grown steadily to more than 50. Our mission is to promote high-quality choral singing and enhance the cultural life of our community.

We are looking for men and women who love to sing and can commit to one two-hour rehearsal per week to join us for our fall season. Rehearsals begin Sept. 11 at Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island, and our concert is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Hibben Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant.

To learn more about our chorus, visit seasidesingers.org or contact Jan Kerrigan at jankerrigan@comcast.net.