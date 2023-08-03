Serenity Sea Stroll And Learn: Dolphins

×

This event is free for everyone.

Join the Isle Of Palms Recreation Department and Coastal Expeditions for the second event in the Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn series. Learn about our beloved SC dolphin population and habits. Many dolphins call Isle Of Palms and Charleston home. Awareness is key in helping to protect them.

In the event of inclement weather, please follow the Recreation Department's social media for updates. If it rains, the event will move to Friday, August 11 at 7:30pm, beachside at 25th Avenue, Isle of Palms.