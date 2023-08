Isle of Palms Recreation is teaming up with Coastal Expeditions to offer an educational stroll on the beach. During this stroll, Abbi Cochran, Coastal Expeditions IOP Manager, Guide and Wildlife Expert, will share details about our beloved SC Dolphin population and habits.

Meet at 25th Ave Beach Access and look for the red flag on the beach side.

This is a free event.

You may register at www.iop.net.