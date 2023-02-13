Shag By The Creek With The Isle Of Palms Exchange Club

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club and East Cooper Shag Club will host shag lessons followed by dancing Feb 19.

Shag Lessons will be given by Kae Childs, a well-known, longtime instructor. You can learn to shag or brush up on your skills, then attend the shag dance with DJ John Smith, who has been a disc jockey for 33 years and a founding member of the South Strand Shag Club. He was inducted into The Association of Beach and Shag Club D.J.’s Hall of Fame in 2007.

Lessons, which will cost $10, are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The dance, also $10, is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you attend “Shagging by the Creek,” you’ll also be able to see the Exchange Club’s new walkway waterfront. This will be a “bring your own” food and beverages event.