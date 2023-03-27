Show Will Display Work Of Island Photographers

The work of talented Sullivan’s Island photographers will be on display at the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 21.

Both professional and serious amateur photographers are invited to participate by contacting Susan Middaugh at susan.middaugh@gmail.com. Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is located at 1917 I’On Ave. on Sullivan’s Island.

Exhibition space is limited, “but we still have room for photographers who live on Sullivan’s Island or Isle of Palms or have Island roots” Middaugh said.

“This event is intended to be easy and enjoyable for the photography artists and for all who attend,” she added. “There will be no formalities, and this is not an art sale.”

Participating photographers will bring a few photographs representative of their work and a means to display them, and chat with those who attend – “the art lovers, the simply curious and their fellow photographers,” Middaugh pointed out.