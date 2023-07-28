Snappy Tales & Gator Galore: The Islanders' Big Al Birthday Bash Was 'Tail'-s of Fun!

× 1 of 34 Expand L to R: Julie McLaughlin, Mary Alice Monroe, Angela May, and Anne Marie McKay × 2 of 34 Expand × 3 of 34 Expand × 4 of 34 Expand × 5 of 34 Expand × 6 of 34 Expand × 7 of 34 Expand × 8 of 34 Expand × 9 of 34 Expand × 10 of 34 Expand Author Julie McLaughlin and Illustrator Anne Marie McKay holding their book, Mr. Gator Hits The Beach × 11 of 34 Expand × 12 of 34 Expand × 13 of 34 Expand × 14 of 34 Expand × 15 of 34 Expand × 16 of 34 Expand × 17 of 34 Expand × 18 of 34 Expand × 19 of 34 Expand × 20 of 34 Expand Illustrator Anne Marie McKay and Author Julie McLaughlin signing Mr. Gator Hits The Beach × 21 of 34 Expand × 22 of 34 Expand × 23 of 34 Expand × 24 of 34 Expand × 25 of 34 Expand × 26 of 34 Expand × 27 of 34 Expand × 28 of 34 Expand × 29 of 34 Expand Mary Alice reading a book that one of her fans wrote and shared with her × 30 of 34 Expand × 31 of 34 Expand × 32 of 34 Expand × 33 of 34 Expand × 34 of 34 Expand Prev Next

On July 28th, The Club at Wild Dunes hosted a delightful event called "The Islanders' Big Al Birthday Party" at the Wild Dunes Swim Center. The celebration featured an array of exciting activities, including poolside games, an inflatable pirate ship, crafts, snacks, and a book signing, making it a joyous occasion for young readers and their families.

The star of the party was "Big Al," a beloved and fearsome character from the popular New York Times bestselling middle-grade series, The Islanders. The event was organized to mark the paperback release of Search for Treasure, a book co-authored by local writers Mary Alice Monroe and Angela May. The festivities also highlighted Mr. Gator, the star of the local picture book, Mr. Gator Hits the Beach, written by Julie McLaughlin and illustrated by Ann Marie McKay. The Village Bookseller was present, offering signed books for purchase.

Monroe has been collaborating with Wild Dunes for two decades, hosting literary events primarily for adults. However, this event was only the second one aimed at children, following a successful debut in 2022.

After the book signing, McLaughlin took center stage and read her book aloud to the captivated children who were all seated on the floor for story time. Beside her, McKay shared her favorite paintings, including those featuring pelicans. Following that, Monroe and May engaged the young audience with a riddle from their book, Search for Treasure, sparking enthusiasm for reading and inspiring the children to continue exploring the adventures within the books.

The celebration continued with cake pops, a special appearance by Big Al himself, and everyone joining in to sing a joyful birthday song for the character. The kids then enjoyed the excitement of a jump castle and diving into the pool to search for treasure, all while alligator floats added to the merriment on the water's surface.

May expressed her delight in the event, remarking that, “the

greatest part is seeing kids get excited about reading.” She shared that a father and his daughter stepped forward to get a book signed and the father mentioned that that when he began reading together with her, they both loved the book so much and they wondered if it was a true story because it felt like a child’s real experience. “It was something that tapped into his own childhood, and it is just so neat to see adults get equally as excited as kids about books,” May stated.

Monroe also shared in the joy, observing how parents who had read the books as children now wanted their kids to enjoy them, too, as it reflected their own cherished childhood, emphasizing the beauty and wonder of nature. “That’s especially true living here on Isle of Palms, it shows that it’s not fantasy. That nature is better than fantasy. It’s beautiful.”

Monroe reflected on her earlier morning experience that day on Dewees Island with a little boy who she highlighted elements of the book to while they explored the coastal landscape.

The event attracted families from various places, even from as far as Indiana and Chicago, showcasing the deep love and connection people had for this heartwarming book series. McLaughlin expressed her happiness and gratitude for being part of such a successful and enjoyable event and said, “We feel so privileged to have been invited by Mary Alice and we just hope everyone in the local area and visitors come to enjoy the beaches, the bookstores, and all the ‘gator books.’”

McKay took a pause from autographing her books to share that, “we really enjoyed this event. We think it’s a wonderful thing to do for the children and we were so happy to join Angela May and Mary Alice.”

As the event ended, Monroe shared a touching anecdote about her dear friend Julie McLaughlin, recounting how they first met at a book signing in 2009. “Julie signed her first book for my only grandson at the time, Jack, and today, 14 years later, Anne Marie signed the book for the other 6 grandchildren.” The book is now proudly addressed to all seven of Monroe’s grandchildren, completing a beautiful and heartwarming circle of connection through their shared love of storytelling.

.

.

.