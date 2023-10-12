Soul Shine Spot Light: Danielle Howle

We are proud to announce Danielle Howle’s 16th album release “Current” on Friday, November 3rd at the White Gallery 709 Coleman Blvd. Mt. Pleasant.

Join Danielle Howle, Soul Shine Studios, and Lucky Dog Publishing for an unforgettable evening of great songs and stellar performances. A lifelong artist and natural storyteller, Howle has lived a million lives in one, releasing well over a dozen studio albums in a four-decade career that has traversed genres, styles, and cultures, encompassing everything from country-swamp-blues and jazz to folk, southern rock, indie, and Americana – all while endlessly exploring the depths of the human condition. She’s opened for legends like Bob Dylan and Bonnie Raitt, and was a close friend of the late singer/songwriter Elliott Smith, but Howle doesn’t focus on, nor does she live in the past: Her head and her heart are in the present, as is made abundantly clear throughout her highly anticipated sixteenth studio album, Current (out November 2023 via Kill Rock Stars Nashville). Danielle’s ensemble will include many of the musicians featured on the album – Tony Lauria (Spottiswoode and His Enemies) on accordion, Kerry Brooks (Amy Ray Band) on bass, and Josh Roberts (Josh Roberts and the Hinges) on guitar – along with numerous other special guests. Opening the show is Meredith Foster, an up and coming songwriter. Tickets are very limited – reserve your seat now!

Doors 7pm

Show 7:30pm