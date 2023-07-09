South Carolina Aquarium’s Shark Week Begins with Dive Shows and More

The South Carolina Aquarium celebrates Shark Week today, July 9th through Sunday, July 16. Visitors can experience a JAWesome lineup of shark-themed programs and activities as they learn more about these incredible creatures of the deep.

The Aquarium is home to many species of sharks, all of which are native to the waters of South Carolina. During their visit, guests can seek out the largest cartilaginous creatures that reside in the Great Ocean Tank, the deepest tank in North America at 42 feet deep. At its deepest point, large nurse sharks swim in and out of the reef caves before dazzling a few lucky guests by swimming flat against the windows, just inches from the hands of those reaching toward the tank. In the water column above, blacknose sharks and sandbar sharks glide slowly past, showcasing their rigid, triangular dorsal fins characteristic of many species of sharks. In one of several touch tank exhibits, guests can reach into the water to feel the rough scales of chain dogfish, a smaller species with a uniquely patterned body.

Throughout the week, special education programs will feature these cartilaginous creatures front and center. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about shark biology and behavior and even witness shark feedings. There will be plenty of opportunities to get hands-on through a shark scavenger hunt and a crowd favorite: the shark tooth dig, where guests will sift through sandy substrate to discover real shark teeth to take home as keepsakes.

"Sharks are so often misunderstood and have a notorious reputation that deters many from understanding the critical role they play in the health and wellbeing of our oceans," says Drew Heyward, senior visitor engagement manager. "By celebrating Shark Week — and catering our guest programming to share what truly makes sharks so special and influential— we hope to dispel common myths about sharks and create a greater appreciation of their purpose in our world's oceans."

Shark Week at the Aquarium is the perfect place to escape the summer heat with a myriad of shark-themed experiences, all included with general admission.

