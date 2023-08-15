Sullivan’s Island Residents Are Bringing Back The Island Club

× Expand Mark Anthony Pratt Comedy Club Microphone on stage.

A group of island residents is working with the town of Sullivan’s Island to revitalize the historic Island Club, which is located next to the Fish Fry Shack at 1451 Poe Ave. Their vision is to strengthen the community by making the club a place for neighbors to congregate, socialize and host events.

The building got its start as a social club in 1946 but has been underutilized in recent years. Interest is building as members join and contribute to the planning process of upcoming events. For example, an open mic night will kick off the effort on Aug. 18. Activities are scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m.

With the varied talent on the island, it is sure to be a night of music, storytelling and song. The stage will be equipped with the technology to make it simple for participants to step right up and share. Performers can sign up upon arrival.

Off-island residents are welcome as well. Audience members will be treated to light refreshments, and BYOB is encouraged. This event is free to attend, but donations are welcome. For more information or to become a member, visit thesullivansislandclub.com.