Sunrise Yoga Program Gets Underway

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission morning Sunrise Yoga program returns for its second year this spring. The first class in the series will be held April 8 at Caw Caw Interpretive Center, starting at 7 a.m.

Participants will stretch their bodies, awaken their minds and fuel their spirits in this uplifting, intention-setting yoga class that is sure to enhance the day ahead. Sunrise Yoga is inclusive and open to people of all abilities and fitness levels.

The remaining Sunrise Yoga lineup looks like this: April 29 at 6:30 a.m. at Folly Beach County Park; Aug. 26 at 7 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Pier; and Sept. 2 at 7 a.m. at Kiawah Beachwalker Park.

Pre-registration for Sunrise Yoga is available now at CharlestonCountyParks.com for $10. Advance registration ends at 4 p.m. the day before the program. If space is available, on-site registration will be $12.

This program will be led by local yoga instructor Katie Ann. Her approach to teaching is to meet everyone where they are with kindness and humor. She believes that your mat is your safe space to be your authentic self. Her classes focus on connecting you to your breath, keeping you present and reminding you that doing your best is always enough on and off your mat.

CCPRC’s Starlight Yoga program will hold several evening sessions at various park locations in 2023. For more information on Sunrise Yoga or any of the CCPRC yoga programs, or to register in advance, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.