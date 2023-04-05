Susan Mayfield Presents Solo Show "Southern Reflections"

We are so excited to share with you a new body of work by South Carolina native Susan Mayfield. We asked for some BIG paintings for this show and Susan has granted our wish with so many gorgeous pieces! Join us this Friday, April 7, from 5-8 for the opening reception for this colorful, soulful and "reflective" solo show, Southern Reflections.

Susan Mayfield was raised in the Lowcountry of South Carolina and now divides her time between the high mountain desert & big open skies of Colorado, and the semitropical coastline of SC; finding inspiration in the dynamic contrasts between these two places.

Lagoon, Hunting Island, 36 x 24

"These recent pastels of the Lowcountry were painted during the deep winter in my Colorado studio, while the snow was falling and the temperatures never got much above 40 degrees. The winter in Colorado is an excellent time to work on projects, to write, journal, create and to paint. It is also the time of year I miss most about my native state of South Carolina. These images are from places that are important to me, places that inspire me, places that haunt me with memories and beauty, places named for long gone Native American tribes, Edisto, Ashepoo, Etiwan, Hobcaw, places where I grew up and where I raised my children, places of solace and sorrow, and of great joy, landscapes of my winter daydreams," said Susan Mayfield.

Creek Off The Combahee, 23x31

Palmettos & Pines Deep in the Swamp, 20x20

Etiwan Elegy, 19 x 19

Barrier Island, 19 x 31

Sunflowers in August, 24 x 18

Skies of the Southern Cross, 25 x 23

Living 2000 miles from the Lowcountry has given Mayfield a new appreciation for the landscape of her native state, with its abundance of marshes, barrier islands and rivers heavy with atmosphere. Her most recent paintings are inspired by these evocative places.

Tidal Pools, Breach Inlet, (Barrier Island#4), 16 x 12

Desert Palms, 10.5 x 18

Desert Palms ( shown above) was awarded "Best in Show" in the prestigious Pastel Society of Colorado Juried Competition. Spring Break (shown below) juried into the Pastel Society of America Competition. These outstanding paintings make wonderful companion pieces as Susan's interpretation of the beauty of her Colorado home.

These paintings have been part of the artists private collection until now. We are pleased to be able to offer them in Mayfield's current show at the Dare Gallery.

Susan Mayfield is an award-winning artist known for her masterful use of color and light in pastel and oil paintings. Mayfield was raised in the Lowcountry of South Carolina and now divides her time between the high mountain desert & big open skies of Colorado, and the semitropical coastline of SC; finding inspiration in the dynamic contrasts between these two places. Living 2000 miles from the Lowcountry has given Mayfield a new appreciation for the landscape of her native state, with its abundance of marshes, barrier islands and rivers heavy with atmosphere. Her most recent paintings are inspired by these evocative places.

Mayfield snorkeling in Bonaire (actually means "lowcountry" in Dutch) where she got a first hand glimpse of the Southern Cross -- inspiration for the painting of the same name in this show.

Meet this delightful, adventurous and phenomenal painter as she describes her process during the Charleston Gallery Association April 2023 Artwalk at Dare Gallery, 31 Broad Street, in Charleston, South Carolina on April 7, from 5-8 pm.