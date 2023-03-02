The Inspiration For The Islanders Book Series

Angela May, co-author with Mary Alice Monroe of a fiction series for 8-to-12-year-olds, will share her writing experiences March 23 at Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island.

The first two books in the series, “The Islanders” in 2021 and “The Islanders Search for Treasure” in 2022, both set on Dewees Island, were instant New York Times bestsellers.

May’s talk, titled “Nature is Magic: The Inspiration of the Islanders Book Series,” is being presented from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. by Battery Gadsden Cultural Center.

The series, which features the summer adventures of three young friends on Dewees Island, communicates the joy of a unique ecosystem filled with wildlife, as well as the value of conservation. This magical setting is shared with readers in original illustrations.

“This is storytelling for young readers at its finest – equal parts summer adventure and environmental suspense. ‘The Islanders’ is a middle-grade love letter to family, friendship and the natural world,” according to Kwame Alexander. Kirkus Reviews called “The Islanders Search for Treasure” “exciting, tender and absolutely wonderful.”

This Lowcountry adventure series is perfect for family reading, and the many adult fans of Mary Alice Monroe will want to share these books with younger siblings, sons and daughters, nieces and nephews and grandchildren. Both books will be available for signing and sale after the talk.

May is an award-winning journalist who has been working with Mary Alice Monroe for over a decade as a media specialist. The Islanders series is their first writing collaboration. A Lowcountry native with a broadcast journalism degree from the University of South Carolina, she lives in Mount Pleasant with her husband – who is an educator – and their two children.

This event is free and open to the public. To learn more, email batterygadsden@gmail.com, call 843-906-0091 or visit batterygadsden.com. Sunrise Presbyterian Church is located at 3222 Middle St. on Sullivan’s Island.