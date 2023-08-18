The Men Will Always Be There: The Art of Combat Photography

On Saturday, September 2, Patriots Point Naval and Maritime will open a temporary photo exhibition, The Men Will Always Be There: Edward Steichen and the Naval Photographic Unit. The exhibition is located aboard the historic aircraft carrier USS Yorktown and is included in the price of admission.

“Beautiful is not a word you typically think of when describing combat photography,” said Meredith Kablick, Director of Collections and Curatorial Affairs. “But he changed the way the military documented the war. He captured the spirit of these men on film.”

Steichen, a pioneer of fashion photography, served in the US Navy during World War II as Director of the Naval Aviation Photographic Unit. His 1944 documentary, The Fighting Lady, filmed on board the USS Yorktown CV-10, won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. In addition to the exhibition, the museum will also offer screenings of The Fighting Lady for guests to enjoy in the Smokey Stover Theater.

“The opportunity to view these photographs and watch The Fighting Lady is something visitors and the local community won’t want to miss,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Allison Hunt. “The images capture emotion and bring the ship, artifacts and battles to life – and that’s the goal, to tell great stories and honor the men and women who made great sacrifices to defend our freedom.”

Annual pass holders, ‘Friends of the Fleet’, are invited to attend an exclusive preview of the exhibition on Friday, September 1. Visit www.patriotspoint.org to purchase a ‘Friends of the Fleet’ annual pass, or call 843-884-2727. The exhibition opens to the public on September 2.