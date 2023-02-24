The Reckoning Returns To Palmetto Park

Palmetto Park Jam is back for the spring. Grateful Dead tribute band The Reckoning returns to headline this live music event on March 25 at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant.

Held in a family-friendly festival atmosphere, this concert in the park also will feature food trucks and craft vendors. Beer, wine and Coke products will be available for purchase. The gates open at 11 a.m. and Weigh Station will perform starting at noon. The Reckoning takes the stage from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Based in Charleston, The Reckoning offers a fresh approach to the seemingly infinite library of songs and soundscapes by The Grateful Dead, celebrating the band’s entire catalog of material.

Concert admission will be charged per vehicle. Standard sized vehicles that carry up to 15 people will be $20 in advance or $25 per car at the gate. Since parking is limited at Palmetto Islands County Park and a limited number of tickets will be sold, buying them in advance at CharlestonCountyParks.com is highly recommended. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and tables to the event.

Outside food, alcohol and coolers are prohibited at Palmetto Park Jam. Dogs are welcome but must remain leashed. Smoking and vaping will be permitted only within a designated area.

Palmetto Islands County Park will be closed to non concert-goers until 5:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the Palmetto Park Jam, call 843-795-4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com. This event is presented by Crews Subaru and sponsored by the Charleston Animal Society, Coca-Cola and your Charleston County Parks. Palmetto Islands County Park is located at 444 Needlerush Parkway in Mount Pleasant.