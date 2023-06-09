A timely release for Sullivan’s Island’s most prolific bestselling author, Leonard Goldberg, “The Wayward Prince” has the daughter of Sherlock Holmes trying to find the prince, third in line of succession to King George V.

This is the seventh mystery in the “Daughter of Sherlock Holmes” book series. Goldberg has released an installment in this series each year since the first one was published in 2017. To the delight of Sherlock Holmes fans everywhere, Goldberg brought to life a previously unknown illegitimate daughter of the great detective, Joanna Watson, who happens to possess his uncanny knack for sleuthing.

The mystery begins in 1918, as Prince Harry, third in line of succession, disappears. Joanna presumes him to be kidnapped, and soon a ransom note appears. The fabled crown jewel, The Sovereign’s Orb, a golden globe surrounded by a jewel-encrusted cross, is requested in exchange for the safe return of the prince. As usual, Joanna is the coolest head in the room when making deductions, even when characters from past cases are revealed to be part of the plot, making this a personal case for her.

Goldberg, aside from being a physician, research scientist, professor and bestselling novelist, is obviously a fan of the original Sherlock Holmes series, and he infuses that into this entire series. If you haven’t read any of the books in the series, it is helpful if you start with the original “Daughter of Sherlock Holmes.” The main characters are fleshed out in that book, with subsequent mysteries in the series focusing more on the task at hand.

Goldberg’s style moves along at a good pace and is perfect for the fastpaced mind who enjoys a mystery while slowing down on the beach. “The Wayward Prince” will be available July 11 and can be pre-ordered online.

Goldberg is originally from Charleston and currently lives on Sullivan’s Island, where he spent summers growing up. His novels have been translated into a dozen languages and sold more than a million copies worldwide. Goldberg is a sought-after expert witness in medical malpractice trials. He is board-certified in internal medicine, hematology and rheumatology and has published more than 100 scientific studies in peer-reviewed journals.