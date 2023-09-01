There Are Lots Of Benefits To Singing, Especially When You Do It Together

× Expand Mark Anthony Pratt Music Concert Chair and guitar on stage waiting for the musician.

Do you love to sing? Have you been looking for a group to sing with? Come join us at First Church, “the church at the bend in the road.”

If you enjoy singing, you already know the benefits that singing in a group can provide: an opportunity to meet members in the community who share your interests; a place to forget everything else and focus on some music; and a way to exercise your body and mind. A June 25 article in The Washington Post mentioned some additional benefits of group singing: lower rates of anxiety, increased lung capacity and stimulated memory for those with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Not to mention it’s just fun.

At First Church, we get together every Wednesday evening to sing together. We’ve sung old classics as well as new arrangements of hymns. We debuted a choral work in June, and we always look forward to singing the Hallelujah Chorus at Easter with a full string quartet and trumpets.

Whether you’re looking for a short-term commitment or want to sign up for the whole year, we would love to see you. Don’t read music? No problem. There’s a place here for you, too. Come sing with us.

To learn more, email kayleensanchez@iopmethodist.com.