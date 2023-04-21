These Celebrities Could be your Neighbors if you live on IOP or Sullivans

Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island have reputations as exclusive vacation destinations for our pristine beaches and luxury homes. But did you know that they are also home to a number of celebrities and high-profile public figures? Here are some of the reported celebrities that call Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island home:

Lionel Hahn Getty Images

1.

Bill Murray - The legendary actor and comedian is one of Sullivan's Island's most famous residents. He has lived on the island's beachfront in a luxurious oceanfront home that he reportedly bought in the 1990s. Local residents often see Murray around town, and he is known to frequent RiverDogs baseball games, 39 Rue De Jean downtown and The Dinghy on Isle of Palms.

2.

Darius Rucker - The lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish turned country music superstar, is another notable resident of Isle of Palms. Rucker has owned a luxurious beachfront home on the island for many years, and he is often spotted playing golf on the Links course at The Wild Dunes Resort or listening to music at The Windjammer.

3.

Stephen Colbert - The late-night talk show host and comedian, reportedly owns a beach house on Sullivan's Island. While he typically lives in New York City where his show is filmed, Colbert is known to visit the island from time to time and is a big supporter of the local community.

4.

Reese Witherspoon - Born and raised in the South, The Holy City is one of this A-list actress's favorite places to call home. The Legally Blonde star, clothing line owner of Draper James, and creator of Reese's Book Club, owns a home on the beach on Sullivan's Island.

5.

Judge Judy Sheindlin - The retired judge and television personality reportedly owns a beach house on Sullivan's Island. She has been spotted around town on occasion, but she generally keeps a low profile when she is on the island.

6.

Mary Alice Monroe - Best-selling author of more than 20 novels, including the popular Beach House series set in the Lowcountry, she is known for her vivid descriptions of nature and wildlife and her focus on environmental issues in her writing. Monroe is also a conservationist and serves on the board of several environmental organizations, like the Island Turtle Team. She has lived on the Isle of Palms for many years and draws inspiration from the natural beauty of the island for her novels.

7.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace - A Republican politician who represents South Carolina's 1st congressional district in the United States House of Representatives. She made history when she became the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, a military college in Charleston, South Carolina. In 2022, she purchased a home on Isle of Palms, where she lives with her fiancé and two children.