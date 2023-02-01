Third Annual Drifter Fest Announced In Charleston

The 3rd Annual Drifter Fest: Bert Griggs Memorial Jam will be held on Friday, March 31st and Saturday, April 1st from 7-11pm at the Refinery Amphitheater in Downtown Charleston. Headliners for the live music event will be legendary bassist George Porter and his band the Runnin’ Pardners along with Southern rock band Tishamingo reuniting for a special performance. Supporting acts include Gavin Hamilton and Friends featuring Wallace Mullinax, Broken Speakers and Just Groove.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Carolina Studios. Led by Hootie & the Blowfish’s Mark Bryan, the non-profit organization fosters creative, educational & career-focused initiatives for students through music, technology & media arts. Presented by Drifter Merch, Ear for Music and The Refinery in partnership with local businesses, sponsors include Jack and Coke Ready-to-Drink Cocktail, Lunar Light Botanicals, Southern Flavor Magazine, Attorney Joe Good, Rodgers Wranglers, Eskimo Advertising, Carolina Audio Video, Closet Factory and Trial Attorneys Clawson Fargnoli & Utsey. Providing a true festival experience, the event will have craft vendors such as Drifter Merch, Zinnialou Jewelry, GrillKilt, SunHeist Eyewear, Honey Creek Pottery and Sophie Kate Candles. Additionally, local favorites Home Team BBQ and King of Pops will be on site.

One day general admission tickets are available for $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event. A limited number of $50 VIP tickets will include GA access plus a second level platform viewing area above the event with private bars, complimentary spirit tastings, seating and a commemorative laminate. Weekend passes for GA are $35 ADV, $40 DOS and VIP for $90. Tickets are on sale now at drifterfest.com.

Drifter Fest celebrates the life of the late Bert Griggs. A huge fan of live music, he turned his passion into a well received apparel and accessories company, Drifter Merch, that was inspired by his favorite bands. Additionally, Bert was an amazing father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He had an innate ability to make everyone he met feel like they were the most important person in the room. Bert never met a stranger. In fact, he was everyone’s best friend. He had the sweetest soul and a tender heart that loved hard and deeply. Bert had a unique sense of humor with an infectious laugh and smile that could light up the darkest room.

For interviews, photos, media passes, sponsorship or additional information, please contact Lorrie Dixson Griggs of Eskimo Advertising at lorrie@eskimoadvertising.com. For more information about the 3rd Annual Drifter Fest: Bert Griggs Memorial Jam, visit www.drifterfest.com.