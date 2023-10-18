Three Weeks Until Charleston Literary Festival

On November 3, the annual Charleston Literary Festival will gather award-winning writers and artists together, inspiring thinkers to weigh in on the subjects and stories that matter most in today’s ever-reeling world.

Charleston Literary Festival will run from November 3-12, 2022.

The Festival’s remarkable lineup includes internationally acclaimed artists such as Claire Keegan (acclaimed Irish writer), Richard Ford (Pulitzer-prize winner), Adam Gopnik (The New Yorker), Rebecca Makkai, (Book Club favorite) A.O. Scott (The New York Times), Lorrie Moore (Vanderbilt professor, award-winning author), and many more. Each offers a deep dive into an extensive array of topics, from the fundamental elements of history, literary fiction, and memoirs to current affairs like vaccines and viruses, societal issues like homelessness and healthcare, and even art and architecture.The festival is further enhanced by enlightening sessions on themes like Transatlantic Slavery, Charleston READS!, The Irish Contingency, Forward-Thinking Panels, A Literary Feast, The Opening Party Under the Stars, a David Hare Play Screening, and The Young Writers Awards.