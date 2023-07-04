Turtles Are The Topic Of First Sea Stroll And Learn

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The city of Isle of Palms and the Island Turtle Team will host a Sea Stroll & Learn on the beach at 25th Avenue July 13, the first in a series offered by the IOP Recreation Department this summer. The event, free for residents and visitors, is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 a.m.

During the Sea Stroll & Learn, the Turtle Team will share details about the IOP turtle population. They will talk about nesting patterns, how to identify turtle nesting areas, what to do if you see a nest and how to ensure that turtles feel welcome, safe and guarded during the nesting season.

The Island Turtle Team patrols the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island beaches from May to August. Pairs of volunteers head out at sunrise to check for turtle tracks on the beach from the ocean. Most of the turtles that nest on the islands are loggerheads, but occasionally a green turtle or a leatherback will pay a visit.

If volunteers find tracks on the sand, they engage a core group of trained volunteer experts who determine if there is a nest and evaluate what to do next. If the turtle has laid the nest below the high tide line, the team will relocated it to a more suitable spot where the eggs can safely incubate. The nest location is secured, marked, recorded and monitored until the hatchlings have made their way to the ocean.

“We are so excited to join our amazing Island Turtle Team to provide a new educational series for our residents and visitors that ensures sustainability for our beautiful island for all to enjoy for years to come,” said IOP Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell.

To register for the Sea Stroll & Learn, visit iop.net/programs-classes/ adult-programs.