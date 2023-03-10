Get your tickets! Upcoming Shortwave Kitsch Live Show

Celebrating the art of the spoken word, we’re taking an exciting jump back in time to celebrate the beloved tradition of radio drama! Introducing: Shortwave Kitsch-- the slice of performance history that will leave you wanting more! Each show is a new work written by local writers, performed by local actors, original music written by local musicians, curated by local professionals, and performed in front of a live audience. Every exciting episode will be recorded and shared on multiple media platforms for a modern-day radio show experience. You never have to miss out on any of our stories as we travel back in time, through space, out into the great wild west, and all around the world. Come with us on your next adventure and hold on tight for this thrilling ride!

We are hitting the boards once again to kick off our 2023 season, and we would love for you to join us!

Where: Encore Music Hall: 757 Long Point Rd D, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

When: Saturday, March 25th at 2:30 & 7:30 PM

What: Shortwave Kitsch presents THERE'S WOMEN TALKING - The Next Episodes of TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN... & A HOG KILLIN' TIME

