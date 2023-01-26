Vibes & Vocals

- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
Coconut Joe's Beach Grill1120 Ocean blvd, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina
Vibe
Serving up dining with a view since 1997, the main restaurant area has a panoramic view of the beach while serving up fried or grilled seafood, ribeyes, burgers, and salads. Nothing says sunset on IOP like relaxing on the rooftop bar, cradling a colorful rum drink with an umbrella in it, and the ocean breeze in your hair. This is the second season of Joe’s new beachside bar, Colada Swings, featuring hammocks where you can socialize, sip, and swing.
Vocals
Joe’s Rooftop Bar will host music Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.More time slots may be added as the season progresses. Rotating acts include singer-songwriter Kevin Church, multigenre singer and instrumentalist Chris Tidestrom, keyboard player/vocalist Jeremiah King, and party favorites by Lane Doss.
Dunleavy's Irish Pub2213 Middle St., Sullivan's Island, South Carolina
Vibe
Celebrating 30 years, the family-owned Irish beach bar on the corner of Middle Street is where you are most likely to find the locals and the best place on the beach to find a proper pint. You will also find the usual “liars’ club” locals bellied up at the bar nearly any time of day, and they are sure to add color to your imbibing experience. Dunleavy’s is known for its free popcorn, juicy burgers, grilled wings, rotating blue plate lunch specials, family-friendly vibe, and tendency to always remember your name when you come back.
Vocals
Vintage Country Music night is back the first Tuesday of every month in 2022. Hosted by Carroll Brown, there will be mandolins, fiddles, banjos, and special guests, including many beloved local musicians who step up for a song. Seats fill up early for these shows, so arrive by 7 p.m. for a good spot. It’s hit or miss, but occasionally you’ll find entertainers doing your favorite rock covers on weekends during high season.
Home Team BBQ2209 Middle St., Sullivan's Island, South Carolina
Vibes
Now with six locations, the Sullivan’s restaurant was the original. The barbecue pulled pork or chicken platters, sliders and grilled wings may be considered specialties. You’re likely to make a grand entrance showing up with a to-go order of any of these at a friend’s house. Settle onto a barstool and enjoy ESPN with a great variety of craft beer, cocktails, or a Gamechanger frozen concoction ━ a blend of rums, pineapple, and orange juice, toasted coconut with a dash of nutmeg, and a promise of a blackout or hangover if you drink it too quickly. You have been warned.
Vocals
Music returns to Fridays at Home Team starting at 10 p.m. This season’s lineup includes: the multigenre music of Shonuff, old timey fun with the Steady Hand String Band; red-dirt Americana sounds from local group Travelin Kine; Augusta-based jam band Bodega Cat; funky rock jams of Junco Partner; funk blues, jam, and rock from Funkshun; soulful, rocking rhythm and blues from Sufferin Moses; and Grateful Deal twirling classics from One Good Ring.
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina2205 Middle St, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina
Vibe
Tex-Mex cuisine and surf bar theme. The upstairs patio overlooking Middle Street on Sullivan’s is an airy location to see and be seen. The cuisine is inspired by the light, fresh flavors of the Baja Peninsula. Tacos, salads, quesadillas, brown rice bowls, and house-infused margaritas are menu highlights. The patio and outdoor bar seating add to this establishment’s colorful ambiance.
Vocals
Mex 1 Cantina will host live music every other Saturday, May through August, featuring DJ Jerry Feels Good; party favorites by the Jaykob Kendrick Band; Sol Driven Train; Bandmates; Ward Buckheister and Joel; and local band Chief Brody.
Papi's Taqueria1012 ocean blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Vibe
Papi’s creative tacos include a “Nashville hot chicken” variety, “a chorizo meatball” taco and a “pork belly, sunny side up and sweet potato” taco. Locally sourced seafood tacos and, of course, margaritas, are a specialty as well. Add to that a children’s menu and an impressive tequila brand list and you have something for everyone. Sprinkle in a little celebrity spice by owner Wyatt Durette, co-writer of Zac Brown hits like Chicken Fried and Toes and you have a ‘hit’ restaurant.
Vocals
Weekly music is admittedly “random” in terms of days and times, says the manager. The genres range from rock and reggae to singer-songwriter and country. The restaurant also features a pop-up songwriters series and new pop-up comedy series. Announced 48 hours before shows, follow Papi’s on social media to get the latest announcements.
Smuggler's Island Eats & Rum Shack1122 Ocean blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Vibe
Smugglers takes over the former location of Island Joe’s coffee and ice cream hut. It’s outdoor bar seating only, with a few tables on the patio. Fried seafood baskets, an enormous pretzel with spicy mustard and beer cheese, and multicolored frozen rum drinks are sure to draw a crowd at this new establishment. Located right on Front Beach, just steps from the beach access, Smugglers also is dog friendly.
Vocals
There is not a set schedule for live music, but you are likely to find a multigenre mix of live entertainment on the patio throughout the season. The best place to find these pop-up music announcements is on Smugglers’ Facebook page.
The Dinghy Taproom & Kitchen8 J C Long Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Vibe
Key West with a Lowcountry flair, the Dinghy boasts a variety of sandwiches, from fried bologna to a Cuban panini, and unusual appetizers such as conch fritters, alligator bites, and sweet potato fries topped with warm peanut butter – the Dirty Elvis. Drink specials weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.Owned by the same folks who own The Windjammer, they know how to appeal to locals and tourists alike. With music, the patio bar gets lively in the evening.
Vocals
Live music on the patio six days a week – only occasionally on Monday – typically features a mix of acoustic folk/country solo, duo or trio acts from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. No cover. Rotating groups include Soulful songwriter Mel Washington, multigenre performer Dave Landeo, fun favorites by the Jeff Bateman Duo, solo rocker Donnie Polk, and husband-and-wife duo Gracious Day, among others. The online music calendar is updated regularly.
The Refuge1517 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Vibe
Your sunrise to sunset location on IOP ━ equipped with both a full espresso and cocktail bar. Settle into the quaint cafe area to decompress with your morning cup of joe, and get gussied up to meet friends at the cocktail bar later that evening. There is a steakhouse night on Tuesdays, and four different menus of gourmet fare for breakfast, lunch, late afternoon, and evening. Dare you to try the habanero cocktail, Tropic Like It’s Hot? Though not located on the main oceanfront drag, The Refuge is next to Harris Teeter grocery in case you need some last-minute beach supplies.
Vocals
Live music featuring mostly 80s cover songs on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and for Sunday brunch.
The Windjammer1008 Ocean blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Vibes
When the Jammer first opened its doors, Brown Sugar by the Rolling Stones was a hit song and the Vietnam War was still raging. The Front Beach establishment celebrates its 50th this year. Though Hurricane Hugo took the original building, it could not take away the iconic vibe. Pabst Blue Ribbon and a $7 cheeseburger? Yes, please. Beach volleyball, bikini contests, and nationally-known music acts on the outdoor stage make the Jammer the island’s hottest spot.
Vocals
Live music is back with a vengeance for The Jammer’s 50th anniversary. Scheduled to appear outside on the Liquid Aloha Beach Stage: Tom Petty Bluegrass Tribute – New Ghost Town Mary Bryan – from Hootie and the Blowfish) with Dylan Fence, Patrick Davis; Leftover Salmon and Keller Williams; The Next Move; Future Birds, Yacht Rock Review; Grace Potter; The Blue Dogs; The Brook and the Bluff; JJ Gray and Mofro; Mt Joy; The Vagabonds; Steve Earle and the Dukes with special guests the Whitmore Sisters; Funk You; Corey Smith; Flipturn; Edwin McCain; Drivin N Cryin; Muscadine Bloodline; Drive By Truckers; Moon Taxi; and Sister Hazel.
