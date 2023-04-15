Watch the Incredible Blue Angels F18 Refurbishing

WATCH! ️ Just in time for the Yorktown’s 80th anniversary! ️ The F/A-18A Hornet on the flight deck has been refurbished to honor the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The Blue Angels proudly represent all the sailors and marines who serve this great nation across the globe.

While the Hornet never flew off the Yorktown, this carrier-based strike fighter served many roles since entering service in 1983 and became the workhorse of U.S. Navy & Marine Corps aviation.

Come see the refurbished F/A-18A Hornet and the other 27 amazing aircraft we have on display at Patriots Point. We’re open from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The refurbishing project was made possible by the USS Yorktown Foundation.