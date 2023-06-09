I was arrested last week on tour in South Carolina for marijuana possession and want to clear up some of what's being said. I am not a drug dealer and I don't “manufacture" drugs. The legal process will play out and my side of the story will be told, hell or high water. Amidst all the hell last week, a good friend reached out with his support (as did so many that I respect and love) and told me to keep my head up and ended it by calling me “a wild man." So I had to go ahead and put this song out today. This is for everyone that reached out and who has supported me. Love you all. A link to the song may be found here: https://lnk.to/PCWildMan.

Wild Man will be available on streaming platforms this Friday. You can pre-save / pre-add it here: https://stem.ffm.to/wildman