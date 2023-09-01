Windjammer VIP Content Coming Soon

× Expand Everett Zuraw

The Windjammer on Isle of Palms has been Charleston's premier beach-front music venue for over 50 years. Combining a laid-back vibe with the shores of the Atlantic Ocean as its backdrop, The Windjammer has hosted countless national touring artists. It is here where Hootie and the Blowfish first cut their teeth. Other artists such as Edwin McCain, Sister Hazel, and Cowboy Mouth continually return to rock the windblown stage.

The Windjammer is now partnering with Charleston-based music and film production company Soul Shine Studios to capture high-quality video content and increase awareness and visibility for upcoming shows on the calendar. Soul Shine Studios writer for this column, Chicago-based Vincent Iwinski, is an artist manager of 25 years who calls Charleston, South Carolina home. In the coming weeks, Soul Shine Studios will highlight the incredible array of musical talent coming our way and will feature interviews with some artists, sharing their memories of playing Charleston, discussing their recent releases, what fans can expect from their upcoming performance, and more. Stay tuned to Island Eye News and Lucky Dog Publishing for your link to this VIP backstage pass.