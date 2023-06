“Vintage Since 1978” took top honors in the adult division of the 34th annual Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting competition, held June 3 on the Isle of Palms beach. Other first place honors went to “Island Tails” in the children’s division; “Speedo 07” in the young adults division; “Pout Pout” in the family division; “Charleston Drip Company,” best architectural; and “Seal of Approval,” most creative. “Once Upon a Time” captured best in show honors.