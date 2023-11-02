Charleston Moves’ 7th Annual Pedal & Panache, presented by Bike Law and Lumenant

Thursday, November 9

6-9 pm

The Bower at Edmund’s Oast (1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston 29403)

Tickets & Auction: CharlestonMoves.org/Pedal-Panache

Charleston Moves’ 7th Annual Pedal & Panache, presented by Bike Law and Lumenant, is on Thursday, November 9 from 6-9 pm! The celebration will feature live entertainment by Sweet Baby feat. Manny Houston, outstanding food and beer from Edmund’s Oast, specialty wines from Graft, and a silent auction, all set in the lush courtyard of Edmund's Oast.

Tickets not only power Charleston Moves’ advocacy for multi-modal infrastructure and policy wins across Charleston County, but gain you access to an exceptional party. The event is expected to sell out, so make sure to purchase your tickets in advance!

Additionally, the nonprofit’s online silent auction is open now through November 9 at 9 pm. Folks can register and place bids on 16 unique and highly curated packages that offer a little something for all interests, activity levels and ages. You do not have to be at the event to win.

Pedal & Panache is Charleston Moves’ largest annual fundraiser, and the organization looks forward to celebrating their 2023 milestones with the community. Some of which include:

ensuring the Ashley River Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge, Rethink Folly Road, and Maybank Highway Complete Streets projects stay on track;

advancing plans for Better North Bridge, People Pedal CHS, Union Pier, and Mount Pleasant Way; achieving an Azalea Drive road diet with 5' bike lanes, and Riverland Drive multi-use path; protecting current improvements to the Isle of Palms Connector; conducting multiple bicycle and pedestrian counts, community surveys and petitions; participating on numerous stakeholder teams for Road Safety Audits across the county.

All event proceeds support this work and more!

About Charleston Moves and their 7th Annual Pedal & Panache presenting sponsors:

Charleston Moves is a mobility advocacy nonprofit that works to transform roadways and bridges into safe, connected and equitable spaces for all. We promote streets that are designed and built for everyone, allowing the community to choose among many safe ways to travel. From bike lanes and pathways, to crosswalks and progressive pedestrian signals — even new bridges — we are working for your freedom of transportation choice. Progress is people-powered!

Bike Law is a Network of independently practicing Bicycle Crash Lawyers who share a common approach to the law and helping all people on bikes. Since 1998, we've handled thousands of cases on behalf of cyclists. We know the difference between an accident and a bicycle crash, and why it matters. We are committed to being effective bicycle advocates as well as legal advocates, and to the pursuit of cycling justice.

At Lumenant, our mission is to design and develop communal living spaces that prioritize safety, comfort, and marketability. With our innovative solutions, we are revolutionizing the standards of senior living, student housing, and hotels nationwide by placing health and wellness at the forefront, while also considering environmental sustainability and safety. A life of wellness starts here.

This event is also supported in large part by Danielle Scheurer, LeGrand Elebash Real Estate, McKnight Law Firm, Morrison Yard Residences and Smithey Ironware Company.