Isle Of Palms Front Beach Fest Is Back

Front Beach Fest returns to the Isle of Palms March 4. Locals and visitors are invited for an afternoon of dancing, eating and fun on Ocean Boulevard. Activities are scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. The free event will feature music by the Shem Creek Boogie Band and the Ocean Drive Party Band. Handmade arts and crafts from more than 40 local vendors will be available, while island restaurants and other food vendors will offer their favorite dishes. Children can enjoy the rock-climbing wall, face painting, spin art and much more.

For additional information, visit iop.net or call the IOP Recreation Department at 843-886-8294.