Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival

This free event will have live music, carnival rides, local arts and crafts vendors, restaurants and even a visit from Santa Claus. Sullivan’s Island Elementary Chorus kicks off the event at 2:00pm followed by Emily Curtis and closing out the event will be Gritty Flyright. The City of Isle of Palms will officially light the 24’ tree at approximately 5:30pm and Santa Claus will stop by to visit with children from 4:00-6:00pm.

Throughout the event local crafters will be on the street selling some of their specialty handmade gifts that are great for the holiday season. In addition to the free carnival rides there will be face painting and much more.

For more information please go to www.iop.net/recreation or call the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 843-886-8294.