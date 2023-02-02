Medal Of Honor Recipient To Speak On Sullivan’s Island

On Feb. 16, Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston will share his wealth of knowledge about the military’s highest award for valor, the Congressional Medal of Honor, with an emphasis on the stories of South Carolina’s honorees.

This is a rare opportunity to hear about the Medal of Honor from a highly engaging speaker who is himself a recipient of this esteemed award. Gen. Livingston’s talk, followed by a question-and-answer session, is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stella Maris Parish Hall, 1204 Middle St. on Sullivan’s Island.

After a long and eventful career in the U.S. Marine Corps, Gen. Livingston has continued his interest in military history and now serves as an advisory board member of the Congressional Medal of Honor Museum in Mount Pleasant. In his talk, at the invitation of Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, you will hear fascinating but little-known historical facts about the Medal of Honor. How many medals have been awarded to South Carolinians? Which state has the most awardees per capita? How many are double awardees? Beyond these interesting facts, you will hear stories of the South Carolinians who have been Medal of Honor recipients for heroism in a surprisingly wide range of military actions from the Civil War to the present.

Gen. Livingston was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions and leadership in the three-day battle of Dai Do, Viet Nam, where 800 marines prevailed against 10,000 North Vietnamese soldiers. Signed editions of his book about this battle, his life and evolving military strategy – “Noble Warrior: The Story of Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston, UMSC,” by James E. Livingston, Colin D. Heaton and Annie-Marie Lewis – will be available for sale.

The general will also have Vietnam pins to give to individuals in the audience who served there.

This event is free and open to the public. To learn more, email batterygadsden@gmail.com, call 843-906-0091 or visit batterygadsden.com.