Volunteers Needed For Credit One Tennis Tourney

The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, is accepting volunteer and ball crew applications for the tournament, scheduled for April 1 through April 9 in the renovated and modernized Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island.

The Charleston Open, which annually draws more than 90,000 attendees, welcomes the world’s best women’s tennis players to the Lowcountry.

The tournament is actively recruiting 350 volunteers and 100 ball crew members. Volunteers can apply to assist in various areas, including court maintenance, airport ambassadors, guest services, tournament ambassadors, horticulture, IT, media center, player services and the volunteer cafe. Ball crew members are part of the on-court action and help aid match play by retrieving wayward tennis balls and providing assistance to players on-court.

“Serving as a tournament volunteer is a unique way to learn the behind-the-scenes of a large-scale event. We strive to provide a positive and enlightening experience for those who generously donate their time to make our event a friendly and inviting place for attendees and players,” said Bob Moran, tournament director of the Credit One Charleston Open and president of Charleston Tennis LLC. “Volunteers are a vital part of our success, and we are grateful for the support from this loyal and dedicated community.”

As part of an incentive to volunteer, participation includes tickets to watch world-class tennis, on-site discounts, meal allowances and tournament merchandise. Volunteers are required to work a minimum of six shifts. Training and orientation sessions are also required prior to the event.

A ball crew member must be at least 11 years old with tennis experience or 12 years old without experience. Training sessions are required to ensure each ball crew members are tournament ready.

To learn more and submit a volunteer application, visit creditonecharlestonopen.com/volunteer, or email Jo Cooper, Credit One Charleston Open volunteer manager at volunteercoco@gmail.com.