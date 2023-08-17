Jackson Nichols

Hi gang, I’m Jackson. I don’t want this to be sad since I’ve recently crossed the rainbow bridge. I loved my time with my family. My little body was tired but my spirit was filled with so much joy for the life I lived from the first day I met Mom and Dad.

They adopted me after my nose led me to danger. I was hanging with a rough pack of runaways. A lady rescued me, and I became an internet sensation. Bam! I have a family. I’m adopted. And we were off to IOP.

I had a job in construction with my dad, and every day was an adventure. I’d supervise his journey, sitting on the console, being as close to Dad as possible. We were at the bank a lot, where I received my paycheck of cookies from friends.

I like the dog park. No wait – beach time was the best time. After all, that’s where I discovered the seafood buffet of sticks. These were special sticks that washed up, and my nose nudged me to the most flavorful ones. Dad didn’t like this, but I was such a sneaky ninja, able to grab and go – kinda’ like I did when they weren’t watching at home.

I had a skippin’, jumpin’ good time. I sniffed and kissed my mom and dad every day.

The days of me snuggling in my body have ended, but I will always be their Boogie Woogie Beagle Boy, dancing in their hearts.

Owner: Chris and Sharyn Nichols

Dog’s name: Jackson, AKA Boogie Woogie Beagle Boy

Age: 7 years

Breed: Beagle/treeing walker coon hound (10%)

Favorite toy: Sticks Vet: Dr. King and Blue Pearl

