Approximately 200 people gathered in Charleston Oct. 12 to hear from local, state and federal officials and show their support for Israel, which was brutally attacked by the terror group Hamas recently. Among the speakers at the “Stand with Israel” rally were Charleston County Council member and Sullivan’s Island resident Larry Kobrovsky. On the podium with him were Charleston Mayor John Tecklenberg, right, and Rabbi Sholom Mimran of Congregation Dor Tikvah.