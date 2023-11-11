41 New American Citizens at Fort Moultrie

On Thursday, November 9, at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park hosted a Naturalization Ceremony at the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center in partnership with the Charleston office of US Citizenship and Immigration Services. A class of 41 applicants from 30 different countries proudly took the Oath of Citizenship. This ceremony was held in honor of Veterans Day. Of the 41 applicants, 17 are active-duty members, and there were 7 military spouses. Most of the active-duty applicants that took the oath will deploy overseas by the end of the year. In total, over 70 people attended the ceremony and celebrated the accomplishment of our new citizens.

“It is an honor to be involved in such a commemorative and life-changing event,” said Superintendent Tracy Stakely. “It is a privilege to welcome a new group of American citizens at a site that has played a pivotal role with defending the country since the American Revolutionary War.” This is the first Naturalization Ceremony to taken place at Fort Moultrie. Congratulations to all the new citizens and our military service members!

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island. The park represents the history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The fort is open daily, and an entrance fee is normally charged. For further event information call 843-883-3123. Additional information about Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park can be obtained at www.nps.gov/fosu or follow us on the parks Facebook page.

