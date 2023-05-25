70 Years And Counting

Isle of Palms residents Joyce and Floyd Tyler recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. The loving couple was married on May 2,1953, at Center Baptist Church in Hemingway, South Carolina, and honeymooned in Silver Springs, Florida. Floyd is a U.S. Army veteran and was stationed in Germany in 1955 and 1956. After completing his military duties, he worked in the administrative offices of the University of South Carolina and the College of Charleston. He retired from the College of Charleston, where he served as vice president of business affairs. Joyce is a retired real estate agent who worked at Read & Read Realtors. They have owned a home on the Isle of Palms since 1971 and have lived on the island full-time since Floyd retired in 1993. They have two sons – Brian (Jan) of the Isle of Palms and Tim (Kim) of Mount Pleasant – and three grandsons, Timothy (Alexis), Andrew (Gabby) and James. Floyd and Joyce celebrated their 70th anniversary with a family gathering in Garden City.