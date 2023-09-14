Anderson Toole Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist

Two Porter-Gaud seniors have been chosen as semifinalists for the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program, which honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Anderson Toole (of Sullivan's Island) and Logan Castle are among the more than 16,000 academically talented high school seniors across the nation who will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.