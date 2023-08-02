Free Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn

WHEN: Thursday, August 10, 2023

TIME: 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Beachside, 25th Avenue, Isle of Palms (look for the RED FLAG)

WHAT: City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department and Coastal Expeditions will host SC Dolphins - Sea Stroll & Learn on the beach (25th Avenue) Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 7:30 a.m.

The event is FREE for residents and visitors. This event is the second in a series offered by the Isle of Palms Recreation Department in 2023. During this stroll, Abbi Cochran, Coastal Expeditions IOP Manager, Guide and Wildlife Expert, will share details about our beloved SC Dolphin population and habits. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), three hundred dolphins call the IOP/Charleston shoreline home. Awareness is crucial to protect our frolicking friends against harassment, boat strikes, entanglement, ingestion of marine debris, and more.

“It is incredibly exciting for all ages to see a beautiful SC Dolphin playfully rise above the surf! We want to enhance that experience and ensure that our dolphins are safe for years to come. The best way to do that is to educate ourselves,” shared Abbi Cochran, Coastal Expeditions IOP Manger, Guide, and Wildlife Expert.

“It is important to understand DOLPHIN LIFE – habitat, feeding habits, reproduction, dangers to their environment, and more,” she continued. “Our July Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn event with the Island Turtle Team Leader, Mary Pringle, was awesome! Participants strolled to 27th Avenue along the surf and learned so many new and interesting facts about our IOP turtles, nesting habits, how to protect their habitat, and more. We cannot wait for our August 10th event SC Dolphins with Coastal Expeditions!” shared Karrie Ferrell, Isle of Palms Recreation Department Director.

In the event of inclement weather, follow Isle of Palms Recreation Department social media updates. Rain date is Friday, August 11, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., beachside at 25th Avenue, Isle of Palms.

Additional dates and topics for the 2023 Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn Series include:

September 7 Reptiles

October 12 Birds

November 9 Sea Life

Visit IOP.net to learn more. Registration is FREE.