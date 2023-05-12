Surfing Waves and Connecting Souls

Erin Jones is a licensed social worker and mental health therapist who previously worked with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Warrior Surf Foundation, an organization that provides surf therapy programs for veterans and active-duty personnel. Kristen Litchfield has a surfing background and strong ties to the Folly Beach surf community. In 2019, they joined forces to establish Waves 4 Women, a nonprofit therapeutic surf and wellness program aimed at taking care of the social, emotional, and physical needs of women and girls.

While the organization’s surf therapy clinics have historically been held on Folly Beach, the June 3 program on Isle of Palms will be the first of its kind. Women and girls can look forward to an active experience, meeting like-minded women and gaining a new skill-set while building a sense of

Waves 4 Women: Surf Therapy Clinic

community. Share The Stoke, a surf equipment and surf lesson provider, will supply all necessary equipment, including rash guards, surfboards and leashes.

In its initial three seasons, Waves 4 Women operated entirely on a volunteer basis. Even today, the organization relies heavily on volunteers to run its operations. Waves 4 Women recognizes the significance of community and connection in promoting emotional well-being, particularly during times of isolation, stress or uncertainty.

The core objectives of Waves 4 Woman are: to promote feelings of empowerment, enhanced self-worth and connection through challenging outdoor adventure experiences such as surfing; to adopt ecofriendly practices and activities that honor the healing powers of the ocean; to foster a sense of community and belonging; and to collaborate with local organizations to meet the diverse needs of women.

All women possess inherent strengths, and adversity can provide opportunities for growth," Jones said.

The surf therapy programs offered by Waves 4 Women help those 18 and older, as well as girls in grades 6 through 12, develop skills including managing emotions, effective communication, practicing mindfulness and cultivating a healthy self-dialogue. Participants take part in surfing, experiential activities and small group discussions to learn and practice these wellness skills.

You can apply mindfulness to everything you do in life. How we talk to ourselves matters, whether you’re 13 or 73 years old. It’s an ageless skill-set,” Jones said.

Waves 4 Women: Surfing Lesson

At each clinic, Jones and her instructors use surf instruction, experiential learning, and guided wellness discussions to help participants develop mindfulness, growth mindset, or personal strengths. They inquire about lessons learned and skills used to overcome any obstacles. The instructors also address any fears or anxiety experienced during the lesson and discuss strategies for managing discomfort.

The desire for connection and community has been a unanimous response from women engaging in the program.

It’s been gratifying to watch people connect, make friends and become active again,” Jones remarked.

Throughout the years, Jones has received heartfelt testimonies from people who have taken part in the program. For many mothers, the Waves 4 Women program provides a precious and rare opportunity to prioritize self-care and extend compassion to themselves. The program also has welcomed women and girls who have faced a wide range of traumatic issues.

Jones vividly remembers a woman who, despite undergoing chemotherapy, obtained approval from her doctor to join the program. In Waves 4 Women, she discovered a safe and supportive community where she could connect with others and completed two surf therapy programs leaving an indelible impression on everyone involved.

She described the surf clinics as one of the few places where she still felt a sense of control over what her body could do.” Jones said.

Waves 4 Women Mindfulness session

“Athletic ability or prior surf skills or experience is not a prerequisite. I hope individuals who sign up will walk away learning something new and feeling good about themselves and their abilities” Jones stated.

The program scheduled for June 3 at IOP will begin with breathing exercises, then a 20-minute wellness activity led by Caitlin McCurdy-Robinson, a Physical Therapist who volunteers with Waves 4 Women and serves on their Board of Directors. Next on the agenda is a land lesson involving stretching and practicing surfing skills. Finally, participants will spend approximately 45 minutes in the ocean learning how to surf with Monica Becerra, founder of Share the Stoke.

Monica Becerra

Becerra has been an integral part of the Charleston surf community since she was 16. Starting as a surf instructor on Folly Beach, she discovered a passion for working with people and sharing the joy of surfing. Due to the saturation of surf schools on Folly Beach, Becerra decided to launch her business on the Isle of Palms in 2022. She quickly realized that those who rent surfboards often express interest in taking lessons as well.

Becerra finds immense fulfillment in her work, especially witnessing the pure happiness and instant gratification experienced by individuals as they stand up on a surfboard for the first time.

"Every time someone catches their first wave, they look back at me with the biggest smile on their face. They are literally stoked out of their minds,” Becerra said.

Being a part of a surfing community is essential to Becerra. The camaraderie, encouragement and support among surfers make the experience more fulfilling. "I don’t like surfing alone; I like to share the stoke,” Becerra stated.

Monica Becerra surfing

Share the Stoke does not have a physical storefront. Instead, Becerra personally delivers surfboard rentals to tourists staying in vacation properties and to locals at their homes. With more than five years of experience as a certified ocean lifeguard and surf instructor, she possesses the knowledge and expertise to recommend the right surfboard based on a person’s skill level and goals.

To register for the June 3rd event on IOP, click here. Scroll to the bottom of that page, click book now under "Surf & Wellness Sessions" then use the calendar to navigate to June 3rd.