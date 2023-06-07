A Charleston Guide to Father’s Day

Father’s Day is upon us and what better way to celebrate than spending the day experiencing the unique attractions and natural beauty of Charleston and its barrier islands. On their special day, fathers might enjoy a variety of experiences that the city has to offer on land or on the water. Consider taking dad out fishing, renting water sports equipment or golfing. Be sure to follow up dad’s special day with a memorable meal at one of the city’s many delicious dining locations.

Setting Sail for Father's Day

Unleash Dad's Adventurous Spirit with Barrier Islands Ecotours

If dad is the kind of guy who enjoys being on the water, consider taking him on an ecotour or chartering a boat with Barrier Islands Ecotours in Isle of Palms. With their unique boat excursions, patrons can enjoy the warm, summer breeze and immerse themselves in nature by scheduling one of a multitude of trips they offer such as their Capers Island Wildlife Exploration, Dolphin Discovery Sunset, a Family Fun Day, a Beachside Cookout or Inshore Fishing Charters. Ecotourists or charters can explore Charleston’s one-of-a-kind salt marshes and barrier islands with an expert naturalist guide and encounter the city’s natural wildlife including dolphins, sea turtles, a variety of bird species and other marine life.

“Because our fishing guides and captains are also naturalists for our ecotours, when going on a fishing charter with us, not only will our clients have a great time catching fish, they will also learn details about our salt marsh ecosystem and the marine life that inhabits it,” said Shane Ziegler of Barrier Islands Ecotours. “On our fishing charters we pull a crab trap which is always fun to see. We also catch bait with the cast net where we will pull in a variety of marine life. Our guides are used to working with kids and inexperienced fishers and truly enjoy getting people into fishing.”

“Our charters take place in the protected waters of the salt marsh,” added Ziegler. “We catch a variety of species depending on the time of year. Redfish, sea trout, ladyfish, flounder, and sheepshead are a few of the species we may catch. Additionally, we always have a shark rod or two out while fishing for other species which adds to the excitement.”

“We have a 24 ft. bay boat that can take up to six people called the Cut Mullet,” continued Zeigler. We also have a 27 foot Carolina Skiff called the Marsh Mama that can take up to 12 people fishing. The Marsh Mama is perfect for larger groups of families and friends that would like to share the experience together. Many clients choose our Family Fun Day. On this trip, either boat is chartered by the hour and includes a combination of activities depending on what the client chooses. Options include fishing, crabbing, ecotours, cast netting, dolphin watching, time spent on Capers Island. There is also an option to add a beachside cookout of burgers and dogs or a lowcountry boil.”

Those interested in scheduling a Father’s Day ecotour or fishing charter can book a tour at https://nature-tours.com/.

Reeling in Father's Day Fun

Hook Dad with Charleston's Finest Fishing Spots

If chartering isn’t quite dad’s thing but fishing still spikes his interest, consider keeping him on land at any of the Charleston area’s finest fishing locations. Consider getting all of the fishing gear ready and heading out to the Mt. Pleasant Pier, Pitt Street Bridge, or Shem Creek Park in Mt. Pleasant; the Copahee Sound in Awendaw; the Botany Bay Plantation Heritage Preserve on Edisto Island; the Folly Beach Pier on Folly Beach; or James Island County Park on James Island.

Making Waves

Dive into Adventure with Sealand Sports on Sullivan's Island!

If dad is interested in being on or near the water and willing to take a more adventurous approach to celebrating his day, consider spending a day out on the islands with rentals from Sealand Sports on Sullivan’s Island, a “one stop shop for all of your kite, surf, skate, paddle and adventure related apparel.”

“Here at Sealand Sports, our shop offers a variety of rentals and retail options,” said Denver Yost, Sealand Sports general manager. “For rentals, we offer standard beach cruisers, electric bikes, and LSV's (Low Speed Vehicles). For water enthusiasts, we offer Stand up Paddleboards and surfboards. We also do beach chairs and umbrellas for a fun outing at the beach!”

“Renting water sports equipment and all of our other rental equipment makes for a fantastic outing for any occasion,” added Yost. “Sullivan's Island provides the perfect outlet for a fun recreation day for the whole family, whether it be a fun day on the beach, or a ride through the historic island on a bike, there's no shortage of fun that we can help provide at Sealand Sports. The island provides incredible ocean views, and our beach cruisers are perfectly suited for a ride down the coastline. The island also has fantastic sites to visit just like Poe's library, Fort Moultrie and the iconic lighthouse. Whether it's riding, cruising, paddling, surfing, or kicking it on the beach, Sealand Sports has you covered for a fantastic Father's Day outing.”

Those interested in beach sport rental for their Father’s Day festivities can learn more at https://sealandsports.com/.

From Fairways to Fun Swings

Charleston's Tee-rific Options for Father's Day

Maybe dad’s thing isn’t being on or near the water at all. Luckily, Charleston has a variety of go-to golf locations that never disappoint. Consider taking him to one of the city’s premiere golf courses for a round. A few courses to keep in mind include Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Patriot’s Point or Dunes West in Mt. Pleasant, or Wild Dunes on Isle of Palms. Even better, treat dad to an afternoon or evening at Top Golf, where he can hit microchipped golf balls at targets on the driving range, earning points based on accuracy and distance. Topgolf provides a lively and vibrant atmosphere with music, TVs, and a social ambiance.

Discounts Dad Won't Want To Miss

Enjoy Culinary Delights at a Discounted Rate this Father's Day

× Expand ANDREW CEBULKA

No matter the method of celebration, be sure to top the day off with a meal from one of the city’s local dining establishments. Consider staying along the barrier islands with a meal at Bowen’s Island on Folly Beach. Book a kayaking tour with Charleston Outdoor Adventures on Friday or Saturday of Father’s Day weekend and enjoy 10 percent off your order at Bowen’s Island. Another option along the islands is Paddock and Whiskey who are offering 10 percent off their “Barrel Pick'' bourbons for Father’s Day. Wanting to go downtown for dinner? Visit 167 Raw to treat dad to some of the city’s best oysters and other raw options. While they are closed on Sundays, they will be open the Friday and Saturday of Father’s Day weekend. If dad is more of a steak guy, consider Oak Steakhouse on historic Broad Street. Hoping to spend dinner at home? Opt to have Table and Twine bring a chef-prepared BBQ package directly to the door.

In Charleston, the sky is the limit when it comes to finding a way to make Father’s Day just as special as he is.