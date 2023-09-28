A Fond Farewell To Miss Cathy

Nine a.m. in front of the Rec will be different as Ms. Cathy’s IOP Kids comes to a close. For 23 years, Cathy Adams has sat under the trees, collecting her kiddos for their day of fun, but the curtain has closed – for now – on IOP Kids with the amazing Mrs. Cathy.

In child development, ages 4 to 5 are considered to be when children establish their social identity and their inner world – when they first begin to think for themselves and learn to form friendships with themselves and others – and that was what Ms. Cathy was all about.

Known for her lovingly firm approach, she allowed kids to be kids, not interceding in their every move but instead allowing them to become who they are meant to be through creative expression and understanding boundaries, as well as common sense.

A mom herself, she was very hands-on, making sure the kid knew they were loved and respected and for that, they returned the favor. Many parents would say to me, “my child said ‘Ms. Cathy wouldn’t like that. …’ while they were at home.”

The children learned common sense as well as foundational training in how to be a good human. She would often say, “kindness counts” and she meant it. Being respectful, following directions, learning boundaries and common sense made IOP Kids special.

A teacher from Sullivan’s Island told Adams one day, “I can always tell when children have participated in your school because they know how to line up and follow simple directions.”

Ms. Cathy made sure the kids had a safe space to practice being themselves. She allowed them to express themselves and play. Nature walks were always an adventure. We were never walking through the Rec; we were instead navigating a high mountain trail or walking through clouds. They loved games and we painted at least once a week. The ability to freely express yourself is a gift, and Ms. Cathy offered a sanctuary for IOP youngsters to grow into themselves.

She worked with generations of children, getting them ready to forge their footprints in life. Whether in play or learning milestones, she securely managed to mark “base” in their world.

Working with preschool age children has been a joyful experience. “My Children” have always shown a desire for learning and fun. Every year I knew that when they came to me as toddlers, they would leave as young children, ready to progress to higher learning. I want to thank all of my parents for sharing their family with me. It has been my privilege to know and love them all.

Cathy Adams, Aka, Ms. Cathy

LOVE LETTERS …

From her co-workers …

Ms. Cathy, you are one of those Special people who makes a difference in the lives of everyone you meet. What a joy it was to work with you and see what a difference you made in the lives of so many island children while working at The Rec. I consider you a true friend and a part of my family. I love and adore you, John, Robert and Jack. You brought a smile to my face every single day – even the days you broke the copier. I feel so blessed by your friendship and dedication to the Isle of Palms. I hope you only to be happy and healthy. You will certainly be missed on the island.

- Norma Jean Page

Mrs. Cathy, you are such a delight to work with and know. I only knew you for a short two years, but in those years I found how amazing you are. You are an amazing teacher, friend and mother. I hope you enjoy your much deserved retirement. Don’t forget to wear your sunscreen. I love you

. - Jenea Gardner

Hello darling. We have worked and played together for over 20 years. I’m going to miss seeing you in the halls and playground with all the babies and their smiling little faces. You bring such a fun energy to the Rec. We are going to miss you so much. Enjoy your retirement and spending time with your babies. I am always available for free therapy sessions, and I will be calling on you, too. -

Your adopted daughter – Karrie Ferrell

From Parents …

Ms. Cathy, you were the light at the end of a difficult year brought on by the pandemic during a formative time in Andi’s life. Your kindness and attention to Andi and all the children in her class was evident every time Andi came home to tell us about the wonderful day she had. She so enjoyed all of the friends she met in IOP Kids/Mini Minnows, but the consistent joy we would see in her face as she spoke of Ms. Cathy made us feel certain that our daughter was safe, supported and cared for each and every day. By the end of each weekend, Andi would walk around telling us how much she missed Ms. Cathy. Even now, she asks us to contact her for a play date. Although it was inevitable that her two years with Ms. Cathy would come to an end once Kindergarten started, we were saddened to hear our son wouldn’t get the opportunity to experience the old-school, personal touch we love so much from Ms. Cathy and our little IOP “preschool.” We truly wish her the best in retirement and will miss her dearly.

- Emily Nemeth

Ms. Cathy has been there in so many ways for me and my family through the years. I worked with her, as I was the programs coordinator for eight years at the IOP Rec. She taught both of my children in the 3-year-old Tiny Tots program, where she loved them as her own. She kept up with them as they grew up and would greet me, my husband and any part of my family with the biggest hug and welcome us with open arms whenever we came back to visit. All of the families that have had Ms. Cathy as their child’s teacher have been so blessed to have her in their lives. She is part of all of our families, and she holds a special place in all of our hearts! She will dearly be missed being seen on the grounds of the Rec Center, and I am sad that my youngest daughter will not have her as a teacher, but I know we will remain friends, and, when she sees her, she will love on her as she would any of the others that she taught! Congratulations, Ms. Cathy.

- Laura & the Togami family

Ms. Cathy, Congratulations on your retirement! You have been such a light in our children’s lives, and we are so appreciative of you. We will miss you greatly but hope you enjoy this exciting new time.

- Love, the Foys

Our son Tyson had such a fantastic year in Cathy’s class. She was so nurturing and showed such love for her students. I remember Tyson coming home occasionally with small animal figurines – gifts from Cathy that used to belong to her “big boy.” That made such an impression on Tyson. Hard to believe that he is a senior in high school now. So grateful for the learning experiences that Cathy and Robin provided for the community’s kids through the years – a wonderful legacy.

- Susan Hill Smith

Dear Ms. Cathy, Thank you so much for you teaching my children emotionally and socially and the beginnings of their educational journey. Your patience, all the crafting and most importantly your love during those key development years was and still is so appreciated. All my children absolutely loved their school days with you at the Isle of Palms Rec. You have been such an incredible influence on my children and me – providing us an amazing, strong and loving female example. To this day, if they know you are at the Rec they ask me if they can run in and say “hi” and give you a huge hug. And they still talk about “Ms. Cathy Park Rules” when we are there. Enjoy your retirement years and your family!

- Love, Corinne

From Her Kiddos:

“I love Ms. Cathy. She is so nice to me, and I love playing with her. She is my favorite teacher and I really miss her. Hey, Mom, can we call her for a play date?”

- Andi Nemeth

Thank you for everything you’ve done for me at the Recreation Department! From teaching me as an IOP Kid to assisting me as a recreation employee, I’m very grateful for it all. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement!

- Owen Bailey

Dear Ms. Cathy, Being in your class was soooooo much fun. I will miss seeing you when I come to Rec. I love you to the moon and back.

- Love, Elouise

Dear Ms. Cathy, I loved going to school with you at the Rec and all the arts and crafts we would do. I love you.

- Love, Cyanna

Dear Ms. Cathy, I loved being in class with you. I enjoyed seeing you. I hope you have a wonderful retirement. - Love, Ailey

I love you Ms Cathy.

- Love, Charlie.