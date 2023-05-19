A Physician's Extraordinary Transformation and the Path to Wellness

Dr. Ryan Smith, a former anesthesiologist for 16 years, embarked on a journey that defied the boundaries of traditional narratives. What began as a seemingly endless battle with feelings of fatigue and dissatisfaction with his overall health and lifestyle, ultimately propelled him towards an extraordinary transformation. He serendipitously crossed paths with Better Life Carolinas’ Dr. Barber when he reached a critical turning point in his life, acutely aware that he was in crisis mode, he was driven by an unwavering desire to seek answers and reclaim his well-being.

"In my mid-thirties, juggling the responsibilities of being an anesthesiologist with a demanding on-call schedule, I found myself feeling completely burnt out," Dr. Smith candidly shared. Reflecting on that challenging period, he added, "When I would return home from work, a sense of worthlessness consumed me. I lacked the energy and enthusiasm to engage with my kids and wife, and I started questioning whether I had chosen the right career path."

The burning need for change propelled him forward, fueling his quest for a new path. He spontaneously drove 2.5 hours one day from his home in Myrtle Beach, SC, to Mount Pleasant’s Better Life Carolinas and underwent the clinic’s Precision Program evaluation, which included a series of tests assessing cognitive function, body composition, stress response, balance, physical fitness, and so on.

As he delved deeper into this personalized approach to care, he realized that there were invaluable aspects he had not encountered during his medical education. Reflecting on the traditional model, he observed,

Medical school didn't teach me this type of comprehensive care. The focus was more on treating illness rather than preserving wellness. It's a paradigm of sick-care rather than true healthcare."

This revelation prompted Dr. Smith to make lifestyle changes. He swiftly embraced a healthier diet, committed to daily exercise, and sought hormone optimization. Remarkably, within a matter of weeks, the impact was tangible. Not only did his physical appearance improve, but he also experienced an “unprecedented sense of inner peace.” Dr. Smith found direction and purpose, awakening each morning with a clear goal in mind.

The transformative journey at Better Life Carolinas nurtured these positive emotions and invigorated him with newfound energy, leading to enhanced relationships and a renewed zest for life. Driven by his personal results, Dr. Smith's interest in age-management medicine grew exponentially, becoming a passionate hobby that paralleled his medical career.

After a decade of being a patient at the very clinic where his life was forever altered, Dr. Smith found himself standing on the other side of the examination table in August 2022, when he joined the team at Better Life Carolinas as an esteemed physician. His extensive experience as both a patient and an employee shape a unique perspective that resonates deeply with those under his care, as he weaves together empathy, resilience, and an unyielding passion for medicine. Dr. Smith's captivating odyssey stands as a testament to the notable impact Better Life Carolinas has on the pursuit of healing and wellness.

Dr. Smith's commitment to expanding his knowledge and expertise in the field is evident through his advanced training in age-management medicine from the Age Management Medicine Group, his proficiency in genomic interpretation from IntellxxDNA, and his certification in hyperbaric oxygen therapy from the International Board of Undersea Medicine.

“Dr. Barber became an inspirational role model for me,” Dr. Smith said, vividly recalling the conventional trajectory that most individuals in the medical field follow, “They attend medical school, residency, and secure a job. It's a well-trodden path, but Dr. Barber's pioneering work at Better Life Carolinas stands out as something truly exceptional.”

He continued to praise the way in which Better Life remains on the forefront of such a dynamic field, “We’re always introducing new devices and therapies at the practice.” One of the practice’s latest devices is the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) chamber.

HBOT offers unique benefits beyond just increased oxygen levels. The effects of HBOT are transient, as oxygen levels return to normal after each session. However, this sudden drop from high to normal oxygen triggers a similar response to that of exercise, stimulating the release of growth factors and yielding a wide range of positive effects.

One area where he and his team at Better Life observe pronounced and lasting effects is in neurological conditions. An inspiring example is a 97-year-old woman who had suffered a stroke and was limited in her abilities. Her daughter, a former nurse in the navy, recognized the potential of HBOT and brought her to Better Life for over 10 HBOT sessions. Improvements were noted by her hairdresser and physical therapists. She went from being non-communicative and non-ambulatory to surprising everyone with her newfound ability to speak and wave hello. While she may still need a wheelchair, her day-to-day life has significantly improved. “The light in her eyes returned,” Dr. Smith said, smiling.

Dr. Smith reflects on the issue of physician burnout, recognizing that energy should be directed towards what doctors were trained for - helping patients. Spending excessive time with insurance companies and navigating bureaucratic obstacles can be draining, but with HBOT and other innovative treatments, Dr. Smith has rediscovered a renewed sense of purpose in his mission to serve patients and improve their well-being.

Patient testimonials reveal the positive impact of hormone management at Better Life as well. “Many of my patients have reported a surge in energy levels and improved performance at the gym within just a month of regulating their hormones,” Dr. Smith said.

However, the Better Life approach is not solely focused on hormone replacement; it encompasses the intricate orchestration of the entire hormonal symphony.”

The goal is to optimize the natural production of hormones rather than simply relying on replacements. Age-management medicine encompasses a holistic approach to health optimization, with hormones playing a significant but not exclusive role. It represents a comprehensive strategy to enhance longevity and well-being for individuals seeking to improve their overall quality of life.

After a patient undergoes the clinic’s comprehensive evaluation and completes his or her testing, time is then spent delving into the patient's goals and past struggles. “I’m able to spend more time face-to-face and gain insight into the triggers behind previous health issues or patterns,” Dr. Smith said. This creates a more personalized and meaningful conversation with the patient. By understanding these factors, Dr. Smith can provide tailored recommendations and strategies to support the patient's overall well-being.

I hope patients feel a sense of protection and support when they’re here. Our staff knows our patient’s names and health conditions when they walk through the door, and that is a huge gamechanger.”

Dr. Smith encourages individuals to get started at the clinic while they are young to reap the full range of benefits. “We all have a cliff in our future,” he pointed out before begging the question, “Do we want to apply the brakes now or slam on them at the very end?”