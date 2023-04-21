Additional Arrest Made

The Isle of Palms Police Department continues to make arrests related to a shooting incident that happened on the beach near 1140 Ocean Blvd on April 7, 2023.

Zyaire Malik Criswell, 18 of Summerville, was taken into custody this morning by members of the Isle of Palms Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Summerville Police Department. Criswell is charged with one count of Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

Our work in this case continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Isle of Palms Police Department at (843)886-6522. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at www.5541111.com or (843) 554-1111.